For the second time this season already, Aleksandar Mitrovic has made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after heading the winner against Brentford.

"I'm not entirely sure that Brentford's defeat against Fulham was an indication of how bad Manchester United were last week against the Bees or just how seriously we now have to take Fulham," said Garth.

"Within a minute Brentford's impressive victory over United was starting to evaporate.

"Mitrovic's movement throughout this match was as good as I've seen from the Serbia international. He looks fitter than I've seen him before and, in the form he is in, should have had a hat-trick. It's quite amazing the effect the Premier League can have on some players."

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here