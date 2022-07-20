New Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is ready to make his first appearance for the club in their pre-season friendly with Charlotte later this week.

The England international will wear number 17 for the Friday evening kick-off on the east coast of the USA (00:30 BST, Saturday, 23 July) and boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to unleashing his summer signing.

"Raheem is absolutely ready to go," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website, external.

"He will be on the pitch against Charlotte and we are happy about that. He is excited to play his first match."

While Sterling will make his debut, Blues fans may have to wait a bit longer for their first sight of fellow newboy Kalidou Koulibaly.

"We’re a bit torn so I have to speak to him about what we do," said Tuchel. "He did some training sessions now with us but he’s still in a very individual programme.

"There are players who are in the third week of preparation and on a completely different level of physical foundation so it’s not a good match for him to straight away play.

"I don't want to rule it out completely but it's very likely that he maybe will not play."