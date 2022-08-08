We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Leeds opened the season with a 2-1 win over Wolves.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Kev: A good win against good opponents. This new team needs to blend and there will be set-backs!

Graham: Starting the season with a win was the most important thing. The first real game with a new team proved to be challenging at times and pleasing at others. The defence is still shaky and better teams will take full advantage of that. But there were some good performances and there's hope for the future with a mid-table finish.

Yusaf: There were nervy moments defensively and we were unlucky with the goal. We were more attack minded and positive going forward. It was nice to see the hunger for goals and our strikers fit and trying. It was a much improved, good start to the season with the win!

Nigel: I was at the game and I saw a lot of promise, we're by no means the finished article but I think we have the makings of a good side.

Graham: Attacking wise we were superb, with some great movement. Our defence was shambolic at times, with neither centre-half convincing. But onwards and upwards.

Marc: I was at the game and Aaronson and Kristensen were absolutely great.