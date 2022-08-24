New signing Emerson Palmieri says that European football is the right level for West Ham after joining the Hammers from Chelsea for £15m.

West Ham qualified for the European Conference League after finishing seventh last season but are the only Premier League side yet to pick up a point in the new campaign.

"The project is clear - it is to try and win every game. Try to do well in the Premier League and stay in the Europe because I think that is our level," he said in his first club interview., external

"It is the level of this team, the club deserve it so the project is this. It is clear we have to try and fight for this.

"I have a good mentality as I want to win every game."