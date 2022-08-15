Tottenham left Stamford Bridge with a point thanks to Antonio Conte's influence and what he is building at the club, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Reflecting on Sunday's game, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "For me you couldn’t ask for a better advert for the Premier League.

"A London derby, two passionate managers - it went onto the players and it was just great to watch. I absolutely loved it.

"As an overall breakdown of the game as a whole from what we saw, from a Tottenham perspective they didn’t turn up and they know that.

"But what I admire is the strength of character of what Antonio Conte is slowly building at that club. An old Tottenham would have lost that game, no doubt about it. They didn’t perform but still managed to come away with a draw."

Listen to the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds