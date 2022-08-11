Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Stevie Hammell is someone who will need no introduction to the Motherwell support. And in a time when change is needed at the football club, having someone who knows the place so well will be key to making sure those changes are implemented quickly.

Of the three interviewed for the post, Hammell undoubtedly will know the place far more than the other candidates. Having been a player and then academy director, he is best placed to know of the talent coming through that could bolster things. He's also been close by to see exactly what's been going wrong over the last weeks and months.

It's clear that the Motherwell squad need reinforcements and a new style of play implemented, and that's something Hammell has eluded to already. He now has a busy three weeks to wheel and deal and get his squad ready to be moulded in his vision.

The talent is there, and there will be more to come. It's now down to this Motherwell icon to get the best out of them.