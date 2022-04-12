Bend It Like Beckham: 20 years on

Grossing almost £60m on a budget of £3.5m, it was the surprise hit that told the story of a young British-Indian girl with a passion for football.

On the surface, Bend It Like Beckham is a film about a football-loving teenager from a British-Indian Sikh family in London. But when you look a bit deeper, it explores much more.

The film was inspired by former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright. When director Gurinder Chadha saw a photograph of Wright wearing a union jack, it made her think about what Britishness really meant in the late 1990s, and she decided to write a film about the "evolving concept of Britishness".

For many British-South Asian girls, the film was an important moment as Jesminder Bhamra became the closest thing to a sporting role model they'd ever had.

Jess' hybrid identity also helped to remind us that sport is a universal language with the power to aid integration.

It wouldn't have quite lived up to its film title though if it wasn't for the final scene, when Jess bent her free-kick around the defenders, just like former Manchester United star Beckham, to claim victory for her team and a US football scholarship for herself.

So, although you might think that bending a ball like David Beckham is a one-dimensional concept, there's much more to the film's title than that.

You can read more here on why Bend It Like Beckham is still iconic