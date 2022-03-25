Smith Rowe set to miss England friendly

Getty Images

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play in England’s friendly against Switzerland, says Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old missed training on Friday, before the game at Wembley on Saturday.

"Emile didn’t train today, so I think it's unlikely he would be involved tomorrow,” Southgate said, before adding that it is "nothing too serious".

Smith Rowe's Gunners team-mate Bukayo Saka withdrew from the squad on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.

"It was a shame to lose Bukayo, but we are back in these moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country, and we are the same," said Southgate.