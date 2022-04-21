Over the past couple of hours we've been asking how you are feeling about Erik ten Hag's imminent arrival at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: I hope Ten Hag realises the enormity of the challenge at Old Trafford. Getting United back to just challenging for titles, let alone winning them, will be immense. He will have to make some difficult decisions regarding the current paying staff. Good luck, he will need it.

Tim: Top appointment - he was critical of many things that we all agree were mistakes at United. He plays youth, has a hard line and will recruit well. Only thing is... can he handle the big egos?

John: Only time will tell regarding Erik. When Sir Alex retired, Louis van Gaal was touted as the man to turn things around. Mourinho too was supposed to be the guy. All I ask is that he is given the time and support from the team. Good luck Erik!

Simon: No guarantee anyone will succeed at United but I feel much more confident about Erik ten Hag than any of the previous four managers. Right level of experience and right ethos; he needs our support - and time - to get United back on track.

Yellsie: I think it is a great choice. There is a need for a massive clear out of pretty much all current players. Huge rebuilding job is required, bar David de Gea and maybe Bruno Fernandez and Jadon Sancho. Tall order but I think he’s the right man for the task ahead.

Malachi: For me, Ten Hag was the only sensible option, but it does worry me that this is his first venture into not only one of Europe's top five leagues, but arguably the biggest club in the world. And with the record that all of the managers post-Sir Alex Ferguson have had, I can only see it ending in tears in a couple of years.

