Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Southampton have lost three consecutive Premier League games at St Mary’s after having only lost three of their previous 20 home league matches beforehand (W8 D9).

  • Thomas Tuchel's side have won each of their past seven away games in all competitions, their joint-longest winning run on the road in their history, alongside seven-match streaks in April 1989 and November 2019.

  • Saints shipped six or more goals in a Premier League match for a 10th time, the outright most of any side.

  • Chelsea's four goals in 31 minutes was the earliest any side has scored four away from home since the Blues themselves in October 2011 at Bolton Wanderers (27th minute).