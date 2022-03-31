Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper are ready to play after hamstring surgery. However, he says it's unlikely that both will start at home to Southampton.

Meanwhile, defender Leo Hjelde (knee) is back training and Jamie Shackleton (calf) is still out.

On Patrick Bamford's foot injury, Marsh said: "Six weeks means he could be available for the last two matches. We'll have to see. He already says he's walking better, pain free. We're optimistic and hopeful."

There has been Covid-19 in the camp, particularly the backroom staff, but Raphinha has recovered so is set to face the Saints.

Premier League clubs are likely to vote today to allow five substitutions per match as of next season. Marsch says he's in favour of the move: "I believe it helps the games and makes them faster and more intensive. When you're developing players they can have more game time."

Marsch on if he has a tally to stay up: "I always heard it was a point a game but I don't have a points total in mind. The focus is on the daily work."