Michail Antonio says he's refreshed and ready to go for the final part of the season - and he's been backed to score some goals by his good friend and fellow podcast host Callum Wilson.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Footballers' Football Podcast, Antonio said he turned down the opportunity to go away with Jamaica, and is pleased with the result.

"This has been the most games I've played in seven years at West Ham," he said. "My body was telling me I needed a rest.

"I felt leggy so I've taken four or five days off and now I feel fresh. My legs feel good - it was so needed."

Antonio has played 39 games this season and faces at least another 10 with West Ham in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"You'll come back and I have no doubt you'll start scoring goals at a good rate," agreed Wilson. "People don't realise how important those days off will have been.

"Your body will be thanking and you'll really see the benefits of that mental reset."

