Crystal Palace secured a home league win for the first time since 28 December (3-0 v Norwich), having lost three and drawn two of their five before this victory against Arsenal.

The Gunners have won just one of their past eight Premier League games against Palace (D5 L2), after winning nine of the 11 before that (D1 L1).

The Eagles enjoyed only their second victory in their past 18 Premier League London derby matches (D8 L8), also beating Tottenham 3-0 in September.

Arsenal lost a Premier League London derby by three or more goals for only the fifth time, and the first since a 3-0 defeat by Palace in April 2017 at Selhurst Park.