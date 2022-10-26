G﻿raham Potter said his players make his job look easy when they score quality goals that earned Chelsea a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

C﻿helsea advanced to the last 16 of the competition after two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ensured a 2-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

On Havertz's winner, Potter said: "It is amazing, top corner. It makes my job a lot easier when they can do that.

"Great for Kai, I'm really pleased. He has been fighting and trying his best, so to score that and help us win - fantastic.

"It was a fantastic performance. I thought the players showed real courage here because the atmosphere is so intense.

"We were under pressure but I thought we controlled it well, we attacked well, created some chances.

"It was hard work but it is going to be at this level, that is how it is. Away from home in the Champions League is so complicated, with the crowd and their team and the quality they have."