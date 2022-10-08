T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone can count themselves unfortunate not to take a draw. They defended well in the first half and were unlucky to fall behind to an own goal. As Celtic failed to convert opportunities, they threw the kitchen sink at them in the last quarter and so very nearly snatched a draw.

St Johnstone look a much better proposition than last season, and capable of threatening the top six. They have a settled, strong defence and better attacking options.

S﻿tevie May is playing with confidence, Nicky Clark has been a great addition. And Ryan McGowan and Melker Hallberg are performing well in midfield.