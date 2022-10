Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is confident Moises Caicedo will be fit despite the midfielder missing training on Thursday with an undisclosed issue.

Enock Mwepu remains absent, having fallen ill while on international duty with Zambia late last month.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is suspended as a consequence of his red card against Arsenal.

Dejan Kulusevski is likely to miss out again with a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

