B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

W﻿atching Leeds should come with a public health warning.

J﻿esse Marsch's side love a late goal and for the third straight game Crysencio Summerville found the net in the closing stages.

W﻿hile the 21-year-old's effort against Fulham on 23 October could not prevent Leeds from losing at home, his goals against Liverpool and Bournemouth have proved to be match winners.

T﻿he question of the lips of Leeds fans now is: will they kick-on after the most dramatic of wins over the Cherries?

I﻿n a breathless match, the Whites came back from a two-goal deficit at Elland Road to avoid defeat in the Premier League for the first time since November 2000.

There is still lots of work to be done on the training pitch but Leeds clearly do not lack character or belief after clawing back a 3-1 deficit to win a wonderful match 4-3.

O﻿n a day when Marsch's substitutes made key contributions, Sam Greenwood (20 years and 283 days) became the youngest Leeds player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Alan Smith against Bradford City in May 2001 (20 years and 197 days).