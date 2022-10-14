E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

﻿Here are the key lines from his news conference:

S﻿unday's match comes too early for striker Alexander Isak, who is "making progress but not available for this game".

T﻿he Magpies have won two on the spin and Howe said there is a noticeable "bounce and buzz around the group", adding: "Winning changes everything."

However, the Newcastle boss said he was "keen to make sure the dangers that come with winning don't rear their heads" and insisted that "it's a really thin line to get the optimum performance".

October is a busy period for all Premier League teams. Howe said playing three games in a week is a "test, especially with our style of play and energetic displays."

H﻿e called on his players to be at "optimum levels", adding: "It's a great chance for the squad to show how strong it is."

After Manchester United, N﻿ewcastle host Everton on Wednesday and then travel to Tottenham a week on Sunday: "It's a big week for us. The two away games are tough - they will give us a good marker of where we are."

The Magpies go into the weekend in sixth, but Howe said he is aware of how quickly things can change: "Getting points at this stage of the season is hugely important. We want to be in and around where we are now, but know the points difference to falling a long way down the league is very small."

