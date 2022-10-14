Utility man Jamie Brandon is likely to miss out for Livingston with a groin issue, but manager David Martindale is hopeful that midfielder Stephane Omeonga will recover from a knock.

Esmael Goncalves, Jack Fitzwater and Tom Parkes remain out.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again following a broken toe, while midfielder David Wotherspoon is pushing for his first action in 11 months after recovering from a knee injury.

Murray Davidson is likely to be missing until after the World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery, while fellow midfielder Cammy MacPherson remains out along with long-term absentees Chris Kane and Callum Booth.

Read Scottish Premiership previews in full here.