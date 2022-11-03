'﻿Player backing is key for Marsch'

I﻿n the latest episode of Don't go to bed just yet, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix of the Kaiser Chiefs have reflected in depth on that Leeds win at Anfield.

D﻿id it do enough to deflect the criticism that has built around Jesse Marsch away?

Y﻿ou can listen to episode five of the podcast in full here and access a clip below

