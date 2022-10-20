T﻿homas Frank said if anyone deserved to win Wednesday's goalless draw against Chelsea it was his side.

Speaking after the game, he said: "I'm very proud of my team. I simply love the attitude and work ethic. We were brave, cool and aggressive and it's unbelievably impressive that we make it so difficult.

"The day we got promoted 18 months ago they won the Champions League title with mainly the same players.

"Yet we can completely fairly say that if there was going to be a winner it should have been us. And that's really impressive."