Tottenham's impressive representation at the World Cup is shown by the fact they had two finalists in Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris, and they were the second most represented English club at the final in terms of minutes.

Manchester City led the way with 16 players and a total of 5,180 minutes of action but Spurs were the next up, 4,107 minutes, covering 365km in those games.

Besides Lloris and Romero, Spurs were well represented in the knockout stages as Ivan Perisic played in Croatia's semi-final and third-placed play-off, and Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Richarlison reached the last eight.

Before the tournament, boss Antonio Conte substituted Kane in a Carabao Cup tie and said his captain was "feeling really, really tired".

That will not have been helped by starting every game in the World Cup and he has already made 29 appearances this season, totalling 2,735 minutes of playing time - which is the most of any Premier League player, according to figures from a PA news agency study.

A full Premier League season, minus injury time, would be 3,420 minutes in total.

Players from top-four rivals Manchester United (4,029 minutes) and Chelsea (3,681) were also heavily involved in Qatar, but league leaders Arsenal were well below at 1,928 minutes, with only England's Bukayo Saka reaching the quarter-finals.

However, the injury to talismanic forward Gabriel Jesus may be a bigger problem for Mikel Arteta's side.