A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

The two days following a turbulent Tuesday at Manchester United have provided the opportunity to reflect on the magnitude of situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the club, a club that the Glazer family has helmed for 17 years. But United’s unpopular owners may not be too far behind Ronaldo out the door.

In truth - Tuesday was the most significant news day at Old Trafford since the Portuguese icon’s return 15 months ago.

For many, all they have known is United’s debt-ridden turmoil under the Glazer regime - only salvaged in the first eight years of their term by Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatness.

But there is a new era on the horizon in M16. The Tampa-based ownership’s willingness to step aside - partly or altogether - strongly indicates as such.

And Ronaldo’s exit conjures hope that United as a club are backing Erik ten Hag with everything they have.

Ten Hag demanded the biggest name in global sports’ sacking after being undermined; he got what he wanted.

With new owners willing to invest rather than take, and a clear figurehead at the centre of United’s latest rebuild, the tide could finally be changing.