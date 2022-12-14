Alvarez continues stellar World Cup performances
- Published
Julian Alvarez starred for Argentina as they beat Croatia 3-0 to reach the World Cup final.
Alvarez has scored four goals at World Cup 2022, becoming only the second Argentina player to score four goals at a single edition of the World Cup while aged 22 or under after Gonzalo Higuaín in 2010 (4 goals).
Alvarez (22y-316d) was the youngest player to score multiple goals in a World Cup semi-final since Pelé (17y-244d) netted a hat-trick in Brazil's 5-2 win against France in 1958.
Alvarez has scored seven goals in eight starts for Argentina.
