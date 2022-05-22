'We deserve to be where we are' - Smith

Norwich boss Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Sport: "It sums up our season, we've given away some simple goals, they've scored some good goals and the best team won on the day. We missed good chances and if you do that in this league you'll get punished.

"We've had some small spells [since I've been in charge] where we've done OK. We did OK when I first came in and we had the wins against Everton and Watford. We've had injuries at bad times to some key players but we deserve to be where we are."

On if Norwich are in a good position to bounce straight back: "I think history has proven that we have. We haven't got many players out of contract. Lukas Rupp leaves us now, the four loans leave us and we'll bring some new players in."