Real Madrid v Man City: Second-leg facts
Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on aggregate in this season's Champions League quarter-finals. The only club to eliminate Atletico and Real Madrid in the knockout stage of a single European campaign is Chelsea, on their way to winning the trophy last term.
Pep Guardiola's past three eliminations from the Champions League semi-finals were at the hands of Spanish opposition (all when he was at Bayern Munich): Real Madrid in 2013-14, Barcelona in 2014-15 and Atletico Madrid in 2015-16.
Guardiola can become the first manager to eliminate Real Madrid more than twice in the Champions League knockout phase.
Riyad Mahrez (6) is Manchester City's leading Champions League goalscorer this season. This equals the most goals a player has netted for the club in a campaign in the competition - Sergio Aguero also scored six in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2018/19, as did Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in 2019-20.