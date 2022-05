Watford are still missing nine players for their final home match of the season, including Kiko Femenia, Josh King, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Hassane Kamara is available following suspension, while Joao Pedro is expected to feature.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is available after he was ruled out of the win against Norwich City due to a tight calf.

Ricardo Pereira remains out.

Pick and share your Hornets XI

Who makes your Foxes XI?