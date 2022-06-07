'Milner's proper behaviour' - your views

After James Milner agreed a contract extension at Liverpool you were quick to comment on our story. Here are a selection of your views:

Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC: Despite his advancing age, he's still effective and very useful to have in the matchday squad, to both bring on to close out games and to mentor the youngsters on the team. A wise deal for both parties.

Alex: James Milner is a proper footballer. Great to see him in the Premier League another season. Any team with 11 players with the heart, determination and fitness of James Milner would be world-beaters.

Ronny: Great news. Hope he ends up on the backroom staff after he finishes playing.

Different view: Thank you, James, for your continued loyalty. Showing other LFC players how to behave properly in the transfer market. Salah and Mane - sick and tired of your contract games. Make your mind up or clear off. You are replaceable.