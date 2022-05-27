'The Bruce and Ashley days are behind us' - your views

We've been asking for your views on Newcastle's season, as well as your hopes for the next one under Eddie Howe and the new owners.

Here are some of your comments:

Harry: Amazing, just amazing. The transformation was incredible. Ever since Eddie Howe arrived we have been brilliant. The Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley days are behind us. Let's just say we will be top half next season.

Paul: I would be happy for a continuation of the current style of play, enhanced with one or two good players. This should result in a steady season with perhaps a couple of cup runs. Let’s not be like Everton in a few years, £500m spent for no tangible result.

Thomas: At least top six next season and League Cup winners.

Rob: Steady league progress, pushing for Europe would be a success. A cup win would be great, but I'd like at least a semi-final.

Carl: I think all credit goes to Eddie Howe on the transformation of players who looked lost under Steve Bruce. We may have spent in January but it's the change in the players already at the club that has been the best thing. Players like Joelinton, Krafth, even Longstaff - to name a few - look like new players. The team look stronger all round.