Goss primed for NI debut

When Michael O'neill was reappointed Northern Ireland manager at the end of last year, the sense was that he would trust the experienced players that served him so well during his first spell in charge.

However, he has named four uncapped players in his first squad back, including 27-year-old Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss.

The Germany-born midfielder qualifies for Northern Ireland through his grandparents, and was persuaded to switch allegiances in 2018 during O'Neill's first stint in charge.

He was called into the senior squad in the same year, but was forced to pull out through injury.

He now returns to the fold five years on as a result of Northern Ireland's injury woes in midfield, but Goss will want to impress the manager in the hope of staking a claim for a regular place in future squads.