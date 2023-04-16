Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

On what Forest could have done better: "Quite a few things really when you get beaten 2-0. We expected a tough game, Manchester United are a good team with good players.

"We didn't look after the ball well enough, which you could see with the first goal. When we did have better quality, we did get into some half decent areas.

"We were tactically ok in the game. We got played through and they played around us at times, but that can happen [against top teams].

On Forest's performance in general: "We had some good moments, a few set plays. I definitely think it was a penalty from the Maguire incident, and then a second yellow. The ref should give it, I understand at this level and the type of incident why he did not give it. But I do not know how VAR did not spot it, at this level they should be doing better.

On Forest's lack of composure: "We got into some decent positions and there were some things that we could and should have done better with. But I don't think that the lack of composure was down to our league position.

On finding ways to get results: "We know that we have to turn the performances into results. There is a lot of scrutiny on us due to our league position and the time of the season that it is. But the situation is the situation.

"The atmosphere was great again today, the fans really got behind us. The result is tough one to take. Another tough day."