Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Brentford

Southampton are bottom of the table but their form has picked up with four points from their past two games.

They would climb out of the relegation zone with a win here but I don't see it happening. Brentford were edged out by Everton over the weekend and I cannot see them leaving St Mary's empty handed too.

The Bees won 3-0 when these two teams met at the start of February, which was when the then Saints boss Nathan Jones came out with his rant about his managerial methods.

It will be a lot closer this time, because Southampton have been showing resilience and a bit of fight, but I am still going for a Brentford win.

Prediction: 1-2

