We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

J Ramshaw: A superb performance by everyone. What a brilliant pass by Joe Willock for the fourth goal. The technique of hitting the ball with the outside of his foot gave speed and bend to the pass, and it was unbelievably accurate. He should be in the England set-up to liven their performances up with his intensity.

Alan: That’s the craziest opening I’ve seen in a game of football at this level. Every Newcastle attack resulted in a goal in the first 20 minutes. Spurs failed to cope with and had no answer to Newcastle's intensity.

Richard: Sean Longstaff is one of the most unsung footballers. He makes everything around him tick by doing nothing fancy, but becomes the connective tissue by which Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Miguel Almiron and the rest perform. For every press from Bruno or defence-splitting pass from Willock, there’s 20 simple balls from Sean Longstaff.

Keith: In my 55-plus years of going to St James' Park that is without doubt the best first half I've ever seen. Every player played his part and the pass from Willock to create Isak’s goal was world class. Things are looking good for our club.

Simon: Absolutely cracking game and what a response to the defeat by Aston Villa. Every aspect of the game was brilliant - our press, passing, on and off the ball, our vision and our finishing. The Toon have a real team approach. They work hard for each other and most of all for the fans. Well done, Eddie Howe and the whole squad.

Tottenham fans

Jacob: Everyone seems to be looking for one single cause of the problems at Spurs, when in fact the problems are multiple. Daniel Levy’s decision-making has been inept. Cristian Stellini was not the right choice post-Antonio Conte and 80% of the squad are not good enough. However, Levy won't step aside, Stellini won't be fired, and we won't rebuild the squad completely.

Oli: Bad recruitment and a revolving door of managers since 2019 has culminated in a group of players who have no confidence - a total lack of leadership on and off the pitch. We’ve tried high-profile 'star' managers. Now we need to back a lesser known man-motivator; someone who can change the culture of the club.

Stuart: No leadership from top to bottom, on and off the pitch. A temporary manager who is tactically clueless. A total clearout is needed now. I would not keep one of the current so-called defenders, not one.

Edd: Tottenham are in a mess. This is what happens when you don’t have a decent manager or leadership. I'm not at all surprised this is happening and, unless we get a top-level manager in place very soon, things will get worse. Forget the top four. It’s about staying in the top 10 now. We need Julian Nagelsmann now.

Daniel: Going to a back four for the first time this season in a match of such importance is an utter shambles. It was always going to be tough to get anything out of this game. Stellini out! In 60-plus years of supporting this team, I have never seen such an abject display. Then to bring Richarlison on with 20 minutes to go shows a total lack of respect.