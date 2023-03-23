T﻿ransfer news: Chelsea prepared to accept loss on Lukaku

Gossip column graphic

Chelsea have accepted they will need to take a sizeable loss if they are to sell Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in the summer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)

Manchester United are set to sign Watford's English left-back Harry Amass and beat Chelsea to the 16-year-old's signature. (Evening Standard)

