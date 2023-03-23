Chelsea have accepted they will need to take a sizeable loss if they are to sell Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in the summer. (Football Insider), external

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro), external

Manchester United are set to sign Watford's English left-back Harry Amass and beat Chelsea to the 16-year-old's signature. (Evening Standard), external

