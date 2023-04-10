Manchester City defender Ruben Dias insists the team are not scarred by agonising defeats in the Champions League League in the past two seasons.

City host Bayern Munich in the first leg of quarter-finals on Tuesday hoping to move loser to winning the greatest prize in European football for the first time in their history.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten by Chelsea in 2021 and suffered an agonising defeat against Real Madrid in last season's semi-finals.

"Like a very wise man once said to me, we didn't view it as losing the final, we view it as just getting one step closer to winning the Champions League," Dias said.

"Every year it is about making steps forward. We are still in the pursuit and we will keep fighting.

"It is a special competition. We really want to be in it and to see it through.

"It will be difficult, but it is what the competition is all about, beating the best.

"Every season the work you have to do is to stay in the Premier League, the Champions League, all the cups. The biggest goal is to stay in competitions as long as you can.

"In the end you get to these moments - when decisions are made. But we know we still have a lot of work to do."