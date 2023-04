Liverpool have made Chelsea's Mason Mount, 24, a priority midfield target this summer after pulling out of the race to sign his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football.London), external

Real Madrid are also considering signing Roberto Firmino on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column