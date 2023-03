Sportscene Neil McCann praised the performance of Max Johnston following Motherwell's defeat by Rangers.

Johnston pinpoint cross set up Kevin van Veen's early opener at Fir Park.

"He's been brilliant," said former Scotland winger Neil McCann. "I've been really impressed with him since he's come in.

"The one thing you're always judged on in a wide area is your delivery and I think he's got fantastic delivery."