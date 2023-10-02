Times reporter Charlotte Duncker believes Manchester United have failed to build on a strong first season under manager Erik ten Hag and are lacking identity.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace meant it is now the club's worst start to a league season after seven games in 34 years.

Duncker asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The concerning thing is, what are they doing and where are they going?"

"If you look at Ten Hag's first season there seemed to be progress and we spoke about the players that have come in but now if you look at them - what is the identity of that team? What style of football does he want them to play? Is it obvious now when they're in their second season there.

"You've got players who aren't at their best level - Marcus Rashford hasn't had a good start to the season and Casemiro has not been at his best form. (Rasmus) Hojlund is going to take time to adapt. (Andre) Onana has come in and changed their style of play, so it's still very much a work in progress.

"If you look at the quality Manchester United are producing compared to their main rivals - they don't look anywhere near them at the moment."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

Get Man Utd updates sent directly to your device