'Debatable decisions made for a grandstand finish'

Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

A match that had it all. Red cards, managers punted to the stand, VAR in full flow and an injury-time equaliser for the ten men of Dundee.

In truth, even with Dundee being a player down for most of the game, they deserved the draw.

I will touch on Josh Mulligan’s red card. The fact the referee was told by his buddies to head over to the VAR monitor, and he was able to re-watch the incident, and still stick by his initial wrong decision was astounding.

But I’m not a bitter man. The decisions that were given against us actually made for an exciting, grandstand finish to the match.

Zak Rudden is a man that has divided the Dundee support, but on Saturday, the striker fully deserved to stick it right to every single one of us when he blasted home the equaliser in time added-on.

And to rub salt into the Killie wounds, Derek McInnes was given his marching orders after the referee deemed the ball was still in play when he went on the pitch to kick the ball back. Again, I thought it was the wrong decision, but this time, it was a funny one.

Though, can I surprise you all. I did agree with the penalty against us.

That’s all you will get off me though. It’s time to pop the dark blue tinted glasses back on.