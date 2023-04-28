We asked for your views on Thursday’s Premier League game between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Daniel: We were unlucky, I thought, to be two down at half time. In the second half we showed a tonne of desire, passion and effort. We rode our luck a bit but, with a little more, we could have grabbed three points and that wouldn’t have been undeserved. Put in the same effort on Sunday and there’s a great chance we’ll get something from that game too!

John: Spirited second half but we still have absolutely no defence and are too passive when we don’t have the ball. Our midfield is also poor. No creativity, Oliver Skipp is not good enough! Thankfully we have Harry Kane, where would we be without him?

James: Bad first half. Much better second half. Gives us hope, going forward. Stops the rot hopefully.

Dave: Good fightback, but far too many missed chances.

Manchester United fans

Jeff: Terrible second half from United. They simply took their foot of the pedal. Spurs had enough chances to win that convincingly.

Tony: Wow. Watching the first half I thought United are back! And then to see the Jekyll and Hyde performance unfold... I’m at a loss for words on how poor the second half was in comparison with the first. Were the players told to defend in the second half and try to get some rest before Sunday? That was my take. Cannot do that, boss. Offence only please.

Patrick: Poor all round. Giving away a two-goal lead is shocking. The manager's substitutions were awful and he brought on players who shouldn't be at Manchester United. They were lucky to get a point - Spurs were much better. I won't be surprised if United don't finish in the top four with these players, and get hammered on 3 June by Manchester City. I can't see United winning at least three matches to secure top four.

Martin: Wrong substitutions against Sevilla. Wrong substitutions again against Tottenham. If it's not broken, don't try to fix it!