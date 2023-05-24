Luka Milivojevic said to play for Crystal Palace "has been an honour" after it was confirmed the midfielder will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Serbian midfielder, who has captained the side since 2018, arrived at Selhurst Park in 2017 from Olympiacos and has gone on to make 198 appearances for the Eagles.

His 28 goals across seven seasons place him third in Palace’s all-time Premier League standings behind only Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha.

"It has been a privilege to spend almost seven years at such a special club,"said Milivojevic.

"I want to thank all of the managers, coaches and staff members who made my stay here such an enjoyable one. When I look at the club now compared to when I arrived, I see a team full of ambition to reach higher and higher – you can be sure I will be following the results from afar.

"To the fans: there is something special about Selhurst Park, and the way you got behind me on the field, whether we were winning or losing, is something I will never forget. To play in the Premier League is every player’s dream, and to do it for so long at Crystal Palace has been an honour – I hope that I have made you all proud."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "We have been lucky to have a professional like Luka at the club for so long. He has contributed an immense amount to the team both on and off the pitch, and is a crucial figure in our long stay in the Premier League.

"His performances in red and blue have only been matched by his dedication on the training pitch, providing leadership to the squad and advice to young players in his role as club captain. I wish him the very best of luck for the future."