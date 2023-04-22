Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to Match of the Day, said: "It's a point earned. The sending off is not easy, great to get Dom [Calvert-Lewin] through and he played more minutes than we thought. He did well, so a mixed bag with a clean sheet against the in-form team in the division.

"The first half was a flat game, in the second we reacted a bit better. The fight is there, the work ethic and the shape of the team was pretty good and we limited them to a few chances.

"We got into some good areas but that's been the story. Dom is only just getting back so there are positives but a lot of work to do - a clean sheet down here is not always that easy.

"It's a work in progress but it's a point on the table. The table at the end [of the season] is when it is relevant, we can't keep staring at the table - we have to take control of our situation and of what we're doing. We had moments today, but we need more moments. There's no lack of commitment, it's the details in our performances that need to improve."