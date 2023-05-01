Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie believes Pep Guardiola is being genuine when he says the Premier League title race isn't over yet.

After Sunday's win over Fulham, Guardiola said "The fact people say we are going to win the league doesn't mean we believe we are going to win the league.

"I've been here 20 years and I've seen many times everything can happen."

Despite victory at Craven Cottage moving City above Arsenal by one point with a game in hand, Corsie said Guardiola's comments are his way of keeping his players focused on the task in hand.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think Pep was very genuine and you can’t get ahead of yourselves.

"You have the opportunity to go top, but you have to actually go and do it. Those statements through this week, he was mostly meaning it for his own players and fans.

"He’s very aware of how football goes. He’s always ahead of the game. He’s so intelligent. Tactically he is superb, but it’s the psychology - he loves every tiny detail and I think it was genuine."

Former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly added: " The way Pep keeps the motivation and keeps on top of the players, they are constantly looking to strive and he never lets them off. He keeps pushing for more and it’s pretty spectacular actually."

