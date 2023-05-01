Manchester United fans are clear in what they want from the take over of the club and showed that in their protests on Saturday.

That is the view of BBC Sport's Simon Stone who witnessed the supporter protest before the game against Aston Villa.

"The fans don't want any sale process that ends with the Glazers staying in-situ with a minority owner alongside them," Stone told the How To Buy A Football Club podcast.

"Nor do they want, as has been mooted, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos to reduce their intentions of a 69% purchase of the Glazer shareholding to allow the current co-shares Joel and Avram to stay on in some capacity.

"They [the fans] made that perfectly clear in interviews I did with them before the protests and in the songs they were singing as they left on this march to Old Trafford.

About 1,000 United supporters gathered in Manchester city centre before marching to Old Trafford and waited outside for 18 minutes to mark the 18 years since the Glazer family took ownership of the club.

"The Glazer name is a very toxic word for that section of that fan base who are really against the current ownership," Stone added,

"I felt like there was an edge [to the protests], but I have been told by people who were in that tunnel that it was peaceful and I've spoken to people at Manchester United who also feel it was peaceful.

"I guess in that sense the fans have behaved and done what was required of them because they just wanted [the Glazers] to be aware of their feelings."

