Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper to BBC MOTD: "It's a sense of massive disappointment. One got away. It was always going to be a tired game with a three-game week. It was going to be a game of small margins. We scored off a long throw then we needed to manage the game. We felt in a comfortable position. They had the ball but weren't really creating a lot of chances. Then the two goals were disappointing that we gave away. It's cost us the game.

"We have to stick together with the players more than ever now after a result like that but we have to do everything right for all the game, that's the disappointment."

On losing Danilo for stoppage-time and playing with 10 men: "It's not the first time that's happened unfortunately. Danilo is a fantastic athlete and a fit boy. We needed to make decisions on freshness. When you go 1-0 up and you're managing it, you try to have the right profiles in. He was one we thought would help us see it out but things just didn't go our way. We'll find out in the next few days [what the injury is]."

On the VAR decision: "It's something I hope they got right. If they haven't then it's obviously a massive call. Let's allow it to play out but I really hope it was the right call. If it was on a judgement call that would be particularly disappointing.

"To lose as late as we did will be a tough one to take but we're in the situation we're in and we have to fight as much as we can. There's no questions of [belief]. The reality is we could have got something out of all three of them. There's no complaints on spirit or fight. It's just decision-making. It's something we're desperate to improve on."