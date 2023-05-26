Unai Emery is relishing Aston Villa's chance to secure European football on Sunday.

The Spaniard's side head into the final day of the season in the Europa Conference League spot and take on Brighton, who have already guaranteed their Europa League place.

Villa need to better the results of Tottenham and Brentford to ensure they will be playing in Europe next season and Emery is "excited" by the opportunity.

"For me, the pressure is amazing to try to feel matches when you're playing for something important," said the former Arsenal boss.

"We want to be excited, not anxious, but to be excited, be very motivated and to enjoy the process. When you're in the match, you have to be prepared to focus only on your game plan.

"The players are doing that. When you are very focused and you're really trying to work hard on your style and idea, and your players are practicing hard, this is a good way.

"That is a moment you feel you are doing all you can on the pitch," he added.

"Our time is coming on Sunday with our supporters in Villa Park to enjoy this match. We are going to face a very difficult team.