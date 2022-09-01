Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is in talks about a move to French side Lille.

The Portugal international, 29, made 14 Premier League appearances last season after being hampered by injury and is yet to play this term.

Boss Frank Lampard has already signed midfielder Amadou Onana and is close to bringing in Idrissa Gueye from Paris St-Germain.

Everton also hope to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner by the end of the transfer window.

Gomes joined the Toffees for £22m from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, having been on loan the previous season.