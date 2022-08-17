Tottenham v Wolves: Head-to-head record

Tottenham have lost four of their previous seven home league games against Wolves.

Wolves are winless in their past nine Premier League games (D3 L6), their longest streak without a top-flight victory since a run of 17 between February 2012 and August 2018.

Spurs have conceded first in both of their Premier League games this season, coming back to beat Southampton and draw with Chelsea. The last time they conceded first but avoided defeat in three consecutive Premier League games was in October 2010, beating Aston Villa and Fulham before drawing with Everton.