Crystal Palace v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the side that started the 4-1 win over Watford in the week.
Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate all drop to the bench as Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur start.
Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita takes a spot on the bench after a knee injury.
Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, McArthur, Zaha.
Subs: Guaita, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche sticks with the side that started their 1-0 win over Tottenham in midweek.
Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor all return to the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.
Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.