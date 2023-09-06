Callum Davidson says he still regrets changing his formation for his last game in charge of St Johnstone.

The 47-year-old club legend parted ways with Saints in April last season after a 2-0 defeat at Livingston left the club ninth in the Premiership, five points off the bottom.

Davidson says the knowledge he would be sacked if his side didn't beat Livi prompted his switch from a back three to a four.

“I got annoyed in my last game, I changed my formation, which annoyed me and it still sits with me today that I changed my formation because I got told if I didn’t win that game I was out,” he told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"If I didn’t win it then I knew I was gone, so I just thought we would have a go, and to this day I wish I didn’t.

“I was always strong going into cups with my formations, even though there were people asking me to change it to two strikers up front.

“I stuck to my formation and stuck to my guns and that’s the only thing that really annoys me from the last little period that I went to a back four."

Davidson, who marked his debut season at the helm by leading Saints to an incredible League Cup and Scottish Cup double in 2020-21, won just two of his final 15 league games in charge in a tenure lasting just shy of three years.

He feels he was still "doing a good job" and insists he would have steered Saints to safety.

“It’s just disappointing because we were ninth in the league at the time, which isn’t too bad," he added.

"We would have liked to be higher but it was a rebuild of a squad and I felt we were in a good position, we had the bottom six to play, so it was a little bit disappointing.

“I only really changed my principles in the last game. Over the other year and a half, there were things that I could have done better, which you always learn, but I had confidence in what I was doing and I still believe I was doing a good job when I left so that was the biggest thing for me.”